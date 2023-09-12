FamilyProHealth & BPL Medical Technologies Join Forces: Empowering Global access to Remote Health Monitoring in India
Software technology company FamilyProHealth Inc. announces formal product partnership with medical technology company BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited
Our solution provides an easy to use advanced technological solution for Non Resident Indians to stay informed, monitor and address health issues of their parents and other loved ones in India.”WASHINGTON DC, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FamilyProHealth Inc., a Delaware registered software solution provider in healthcare, and BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd, having its registered office at Bengaluru and having its principal office at Mumbai, an Indian multi-national pioneering in medical Products and technology, are pleased to announce a formal business partnership to help the Non Resident Indians (NRIs) and People of Indian Origin stay informed and address health issues of their parents.
Mr. Praveen M Sapre, a Board Member of FamilyProHealth Inc. said “Our solution provides an easy to use advanced technological solution for Non Resident Indians to stay informed, monitor and address health issues of their parents and other loved ones in India. Currently the solution has been launched with BP Monitor, Thermometer, Pulse Oximeter and Weighing Scale to help the parents take their vital health parameter readings as per recommended schedule and to share with family members and caregivers.”
Mr. Vineet Upadhyay, AVP - BU Head at BPL Medical Technologies, welcomed this partnership and said “this is a unique solution play for us and by partnering with Familyprohealth, we intend to tap the overseas market while providing advanced healthcare monitoring services for elderly people and others in India”.
Currently the solution has been launched for NRIs in USA with parents in India. The two companies plan to extend this business partnership to other countries and add more devices soon.
About FamilyProHealth Inc.
FamilyProHealth is driven by a common mission of providing an easy and advanced solution to stay informed, monitor and address health issues of parents and loved ones. Their aim is to strengthen family bonds by simplifying health monitoring at home thereby giving us all some peace of mind when it comes to their health concerns. FamilyProHealth has offices in US and India and is focused on strengthening family bonds based on the principle “Sharing Is Caring”. They strive hard to make technology solutions available for family members living away from each other but yet can be connected. Please visit https://www.familyprohealth.com for more details.
About BPL Medical Technologies
BPL Medical Technologies is an Indian multinational, pioneering in medical Products and technology and Home Care Products innovation and having huge goodwill towards the BPL brand built in the market over decades. They are an ISO 13485:2016 Quality Management Systems Certified Company. Most of their products are certified for European Safety Standard CE. With their commitment to making in India, they help customers experience great quality at unparalleled value. For any further details of BPL Medical Products, please visit the Website: https://www.bplmedicaltechnologies.com/
