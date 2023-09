Balfour Capital Unveils New Investment Platform with Mobile Accessibility and Over 8,000 Asset Classes

LUXEMBOURG, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group , a leading financial institution in the investment sector, is thrilled to announce a transformative upgrade to its technology platform. The platform is designed to deliver unparalleled speed, efficiency, and diversity, now supporting more than 8,000 asset classes, from foreign exchange and indices to the energy sector, ETFs, and more.Best-in-Class Technology with Mobile Accessibility"Our focus is on speed and global interconnectivity," declares Chief Investment Officer Steve Alain Lawrence. "Our state-of-the-art technology ensures global execution within milliseconds. Additionally, we are excited to announce that clients can now access this cutting-edge platform via both Apple and Android devices."Expanding the Global FootprintThis platform upgrade is instrumental to Balfour's global growth strategy. Assets from every major exchange including the United States, China, Europe, London, Brazil, and Japan are now accessible, making Balfour a true global entity in the investment world.World-Class Risk Management"As world-class risk managers, we get it. Our platform is not just about asset diversity and speed; it’s about making sound, secure investments," says Lawrence. "We are poised to offer both, without compromise."Deepening Bond Markets and Prime Brokerage IntegrationThe new platform will also include an expansive range of U.S., Japanese, and European corporate bonds, providing additional investment diversification options. "Our seamless integration is a game-changer for our Prime Brokerage relationships. We manage over $250 million, and this upgrade is vital for global execution," adds Lawrence.Future-Proofing Income StrategiesThe technological enhancement will also facilitate the development of new income-generating strategies, an invaluable tool for both short-term traders and long-term investors.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a trusted boutique investment management firm that specializes in providing comprehensive wealth management services.With a focus on successful entrepreneurs, High Net Worth (HNW) individuals, and institutions, its mission is to protect, preserve and grow the wealth of its clients while seeking a reasonable rate of return.As an independent company, its utmost priority is diligently and rigorously managing client's assets.