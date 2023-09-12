My Viva Inc. and LMC Healthcare Collaborate to Empower Diabetes Patients for Better Self-Management
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- My Viva Inc. (“MVI”), a leading digital health provider, and LMC Healthcare (“LMC”), a renowned provider of comprehensive diabetes and cardio-metabolic care, announce a collaboration to implement an LMC-specific instance of the cutting-edge My Viva Plan to support patients living with diabetes. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize diabetes management in Canada and foster better patient outcomes through personalized, accessible, and technology-driven solutions accompanied by face-to-face interactions.
Diabetes, affecting millions worldwide, demands comprehensive and individualized care to achieve optimal health results. Recognizing the urgency to address this growing health concern, MVI and LMC have partnered to create an unparalleled patient support system.
LMC is Canada’s largest specialty care provider in Diabetes and Endocrinology, supporting patients in their clinics across Canada and virtually. According to LMC’s Diabetes Education Program Director, Ashleigh Walker, "Our partnership with My Viva aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering patient-centred care and leveraging the latest technological advancements, while also extending our reach to the many LMC patients that require daily support. My Viva Plan will empower our patients, enhance their diabetes management experience and ultimately improve their quality of life."
My Viva Plan is a state-of-the-art digital health platform designed to offer people with existing or at risk of cardio-metabolic conditions, such as diabetes, an innovative approach to managing their conditions. The platform utilizes advanced algorithms, machine learning, and data analytics to analyze patients' health information and lifestyle choices. By collecting and processing these essential data points, My Viva Plan creates customized evidence-based care plans for each patient, ensuring a patient-centric approach that fosters long-term success.
Key features of My Viva Plan include:
• Personalized Diabetes Management: Patients receive personalized care plans based on their unique health profiles, medical history, and individual preferences. My Viva Plan adapts over time to the patient's progress and evolving health needs.
• Education and Resources: The platform provides a wealth of educational materials, resources, and lifestyle tips, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.
• Cutting-Edge Monitoring and Feedback: The platform's real-time monitoring capabilities allow patients to track their blood glucose levels, physical activity, nutrition, and medication adherence. Patients can also receive immediate feedback and encouragement to stay on track with their management goals.
LMC will then supplement My Viva Plan’s automated capabilities by offering remote care and support to patients who request it through its network of expert healthcare professionals, enabling patients to access top-tier diabetes care regardless of location.
Loreen Wales, CEO of My Viva Inc., expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, " My Viva Plan has demonstrated its ability to guide patients to sustained, long-term lifestyle adjustments that result in improved health outcomes. We are thrilled to work alongside LMC Healthcare – the country’s leader in diabetes management - to make My Viva Plan available to their clients."
LMC will be deploying its own branded version of My Viva Plan. The offering is anticipated to be available to LMC clients in Q4 of 2023.
About My Viva Inc.:
My Viva Inc. is a leading digital health platform committed to revolutionizing how individuals approach their health and well-being. With cutting-edge technology and personalized care plans, My Viva Inc. empowers users to take control of their health and achieve their wellness goals.
About LMC Healthcare:
LMC Healthcare is a renowned healthcare provider specializing in comprehensive diabetes care. With a team of dedicated healthcare professionals, LMC Healthcare aims to provide the highest standard of patient-centered diabetes management and support.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Callie Wright
