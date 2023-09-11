Submit Release
Small Business Resource FairSep13

StartSeptember 13, 2023 10:00 AM MTEndSeptember 13, 2023 4:00 PM MT

Do you know how many small business resources are available to you in Idaho? Discover opportunities to elevate your business at our Small Business Resource Fair!

Join unBound Library for a day of networking, learning and connecting with local industry experts and fellow entrepreneurs. This event brings together a range of organizations, communities and resources to support local entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Attendees have the opportunity to connect with government agencies, banks, non-profits, and industry-specific associations to learn about funding options, marketing strategies, legal advice and technological advancements relevant to their businesses. 

The event takes place September 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the unBound Library in Meridian.

Learn more here.

