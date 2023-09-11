Small Business Resource FairSep13

Do you know how many small business resources are available to you in Idaho? Discover opportunities to elevate your business at our Small Business Resource Fair!

Join unBound Library for a day of networking, learning and connecting with local industry experts and fellow entrepreneurs. This event brings together a range of organizations, communities and resources to support local entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Attendees have the opportunity to connect with government agencies, banks, non-profits, and industry-specific associations to learn about funding options, marketing strategies, legal advice and technological advancements relevant to their businesses.

The event takes place September 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the unBound Library in Meridian.

Learn more here.