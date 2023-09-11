Submit Release
Governor Cooper Announces Judicial Appointments to Supreme Court and Court of Appeals

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Judge Allison Riggs to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court of North Carolina and Judge Carolyn Thompson to serve on the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Judge Allison Riggs currently serves as a judge on the Court of Appeals. Riggs will fill the vacancy created by Justice Michael Morgan’s resignation from the Supreme Court. Previously, Riggs held a variety of positions at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice including Co-Executive Director and Chief Counsel for Voting Rights. Riggs received her Bachelor’s Degree, Master's Degree, and Juris Doctor from the University of Florida.

Judge Carolyn Thompson is currently a Deputy Commissioner on the North Carolina Industrial Commission. Judge Thompson will fill the vacancy created by the promotion of Judge Riggs to the Supreme Court. Previously, she served as a district court judge and superior court judge in District 9 (Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance, Warren counties). Thompson received her Bachelor’s Degree from Hampton University and her Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central School of Law.

