Bắc Ninh lures investment from Osaka

VIETNAM, September 11 -

OSAKA, JAPAN — Bắc Ninh Province promoted its investment opportunities for Japanese investors at a seminar in Osaka, Japan on September 7.

The conference was jointly organised by Bắc Ninh Province, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka, the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Japan and the Japan-Vietnam Trade Association.

The seminar was attended by a Bắc Ninh delegation led by the Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Provincial People's Council Nguyễn Quốc Chung, Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka Ngô Trịnh Hà, representatives of the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Japan-Vietnam Trade Association and nearly 100 Japanese businesses.

Speaking at the event, Chung expressed his pleasure to visit and work in Japan on the occasion of Việt Nam and Japan organizing many activities to celebrate 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations.

According to Chung, 26 years since the re-establishment of the province, Bắc Ninh has become a modern industrial province with 24 industrial parks, including 16 industrial parks in operation. The province currently has economic relations with 39 countries and territories worldwide, attracting nearly 2,000 FDI investment projects and ranking seventh nationwide in attracting foreign investment.

“Notably, Bắc Ninh is attracting investment for Japanese projects in the fields of electronic component manufacturing, precision mechanics and civil industry. Bắc Ninh Province is welcoming Japanese investors in general and in Osaka in particular to research and invest in the province,” said Chung.

At the seminar, Japanese businesses exchanged many opinions, expressing their desire to learn more about the potential, advantages and investment incentives of Bắc Ninh for foreign investors. They paid a lot of attention to issues relating to environmental treatment in production, green development and sustainable development in the province.

Chung also affirmed that Bắc Ninh has always prioritized investment attraction and is ready to create favourable conditions for Japanese investors to invest in industries, fields and areas where the province has outstanding competitive advantages.

According to the Statistics Department of Bắc Ninh, from the beginning of the year to July 20, the province attracted 182 newly registered FDI projects (an increase of 124 projects) while newly registered capital reached nearly US$769 million, an increase of more than $630 million. — VNS