Historic House of Dank Activation at Royal Oak Arts, Beats, and Eats Festival

HOD x ABE | High In The Sky with Dankway & Dankland House of Dank | Arts, Beats & Eats Shopping Experience Arts, Beats and Eats with House of Dank in Royal Oak 2023

One of the most remarkable aspects of the House of Dank activation was their commitment to responsible cannabis access along with proper education for all.

To see the faces of the visitors was a true delight. There was no sense of shame or awkwardness in talking freely, but more of a curiosity and an open mind to discovering the new world of weed.” — Marvin Jamo, Owner of House of Dank