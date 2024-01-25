Dispo, Michigan's Premier Cannabis Dispensary, Presents Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway with Flight + Hotel Accommodations
Dispo is offering 2 lucky patrons the opportunity of a lifetime – a chance to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas with round-trip flights & a 2 night hotel stay.ROMEO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dispo, Michigan's foremost cannabis dispensary, boasting six convenient locations across the state, is thrilled to unveil a remarkable giveaway for its cherished customers. As an expression of their unwavering dedication to community support and their mission to create "The Dispo Difference," the company is offering two fortunate patrons the opportunity of a lifetime – a chance to attend the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, complete with round-trip flights and a two-night hotel stay.
Dispo has always placed a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction, and "The Dispo Difference" stands as a testament to their commitment to providing an unmatched experience for their patrons. The fortunate winners of this exclusive giveaway will not only have the privilege of witnessing the excitement of the Super Bowl but will also relish a seamless and worry-free trip, courtesy of Dispo.
Participating Dispo Locations:
Romeo: 100 Shafer Dr, Romeo, MI
Hazel Park: 634 W 9 Mile Rd, Hazel Park, MI, 48030
Whitmore Lake: 50 E North Territorial Rd, Whitmore Lake, MI, 48189
Firecreek: 846 E Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI, 49014
Bay City North: 3843 N Euclid Ave, Bay City, MI, 48706
Bay City South: 305 N Euclid Ave, Bay City, MI, 48706
Details of "The Dispo Difference" Super Bowl Giveaway:
Prize: Two tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium
Travel: Round-trip flights for two included
Accommodation: Two nights' hotel stay covered by Dispo
"At Dispo, we firmly believe in making a positive impact in the lives of our valued customers. 'The Dispo Difference' is our way of expressing gratitude to our incredible patrons who have supported us throughout our journey. What better way to show our appreciation than by granting them the opportunity to experience the exhilaration of the Super Bowl in style?" remarked CEO Brandon Dabish of Dispo.
To participate in the giveaway, customers simply need to visit Dispo's Instagram page [@Dispo.michigan] and follow the provided entry instructions. The winners will be selected randomly on February 4th, with the announcement being made on Dispo's official Instagram page.
In an exciting collaboration, Dispo is proud to join forces with Chill Medicated CBD for this exclusive Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway. This partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to promoting wellness in sports through the benefits of CBD. Chill Medicated CBD is renowned for its dedication to enhancing well-being and sports recovery with its premium CBD products.
By teaming up with Chill Medicated CBD, Dispo aims to introduce athletes and sports enthusiasts to the potential advantages of incorporating CBD into their wellness routines. As part of "The Dispo Difference," this collaboration showcases Dispo's dedication not only to providing outstanding cannabis experiences but also to contributing to the broader well-being and health of their community.
About Dispo:
Dispo is Michigan's premier cannabis dispensary, setting the standard for excellence in the industry with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. With six strategically located dispensaries across the state, Dispo has become synonymous with top-quality cannabis products, exceptional customer service, and a deep commitment to community engagement. Their mission is to create "The Dispo Difference" by providing patrons with an unparalleled cannabis experience, rooted in integrity and excellence.
About Chill Medicated CBD:
Chill Medicated CBD is a valued partner in this exclusive Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway presented by Dispo. Known for their dedication to wellness and the power of CBD, Chill Medicated CBD offers a range of premium CBD products designed to promote relaxation, balance, and overall well-being. Their partnership with Dispo reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the lives of their customers and creating memorable experiences.
