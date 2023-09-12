Commercial Industrial Supply Expands Portfolio with Introduction of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Products
With the launch of our FRP products, we aim to provide solutions that are not just corrosion-resistant but also blend strength and durability seamlessly.”ROCK HILL, SC, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Industrial Supply (CIS), a leading name in the commercial and industrial plastics industry, is proud to unveil the latest addition to its product line – Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP). This strategic move exemplifies CIS's dedication to expanding its robust product portfolio, making it a one-stop destination for customers in need of advanced plastic solutions.
— Mark Ligon, Director of eCommerce
A peak into CIS's FRP collection reveals a vast inventory that champions quality and performance. From sturdy FRP panels to intricately molded grating, the range is designed to cater to the dynamic requirements of industrial and commercial sectors. “With the launch of our FRP products, we aim to provide solutions that are not just corrosion-resistant but also blend strength and durability seamlessly,” comments Mark Ligon, director of eCommerce at CIS.
FRP Shapes
Crafted from a blend of glass fiber and resin, FRP shapes stand out as versatile molded composite parts. Be it tubes, rods, beams, channels, or custom profiles, the advanced molding technique ensures detailed and complex outcomes. Such shapes are geared towards providing structural resilience across various applications.
FRP Grating
Redefining the standards of flooring solutions, FRP grating boasts an open grid layout. Lightweight yet incredibly firm, it is ideal for industrial platforms, stairs, mezzanines, and walkways. Its design allows free flow of light, liquid, and air, guaranteeing foot traction while delivering optimum support.
One of CIS's standout offerings within this new category is its custom fabrication service, tailored to meet specific client requirements. "Our technical experts are geared up to advise clients, ensuring they select FRP products that guarantee longevity and an impressive return on investment," adds Ligon.
CIS continues its tradition of offering unparalleled convenience to its clientele. Whether it's a quote request for bulk quantities or a single unit, the response is swift. Plus, with worldwide shipping directly from their manufacturing units, clients can rest assured of timely deliveries.
To delve deeper into the world of FRP and explore the multitude of plastic solutions by Commercial Industrial Supply, visit https://www.commercial-industrial-supply.com/. For inquiries or to request a quote, you can directly reach out to the CIS team via their website.
About Commercial Industrial Supply:
Commercial Industrial Supply is a frontrunner in the commercial and industrial plastics industry, offering a plethora of high-quality products. With a reputation built on excellence and customer-centricity, CIS is committed to providing innovative solutions tailored to the ever-evolving market demands.
