Parsons Man Arrested, Charged with Arson

PARSONS – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a residential fire has resulted in the arrest of a man from Parsons.

On Sunday, TBI fire investigators received requests from the Decatur County Fire Department and Decatur County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fire that occurred in the 50 block of Ronnie Cruise Drive in Parsons.  The investigation determined the fire was intentionally set.  Investigators were also able to develop information that identified Charles D. Roach as the person responsible for setting the fire.

Today, Roach (DOB: 1/29/66) was booked into the Decatur County Jail on one count of Arson.  His bond is set at $75,000.

