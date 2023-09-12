Deadline to Obtain a Portugal Golden Visa via Real Estate, Capital Transfer Extended

The Latitude Group. Global Experts in Residency and Citizenship Christopher Willis, managing partner at The Latitude Group Forging a path to citizenship in Portugal and the EU

Lawmakers in Portugal have instituted major changes to the country's Golden Visa program. Veto has granted US and non-EU citizens more time to obtain residency.

The surge in applications since the COVID-19 pandemic reflects a trend of prudent planning, with individuals seeking a backup plan in case of any uncertainty in the U.S.” — Christopher Willis, managing partner at The Latitude Group