New Book "How to End Injustice Everywhere" by Melanie Joy, PhD helps readers understand the psychology of injustice
Psychologist Melanie Joy reveals the common denominator driving injustice and how to raise awareness, reduce infighting, and build a more resilient society.
How to End Injustice Everywhere has the potential to revolutionize how we think about injustice and to empower our justice movements for humans, animals, and the environment.”SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the new book released today, "How to End Injustice Everywhere," psychologist Melanie Joy, PhD reveals the common denominator driving all forms of injustice and offers both an examination of unjust systems and behaviors as well as practical tools to help raise awareness, reduce infighting, and build more resilient and impactful justice movements.
— Moby, musician, author, producer, activist
Joy explains that all injustices—such as racism, patriarchy, animal exploitation, environmental degradation, and domestic abuse—share a common denominator, which is relational dysfunction, or dysfunctional ways of relating: to other individuals, between social groups, and to nonhuman animals and the environment.
Relational dysfunction stems from a particular psychology, a “nonrelational mentality.” This mentality causes us to think, feel, and act in ways that violate integrity, harm dignity and lead to unjust power imbalances. Joy sheds light on the nonrelational mentality and explains how it shapes and is shaped by the various oppressive, or “nonrelational” systems in our world that cause widespread injustice. Until those of us who are helping to bring about justice understand relational dysfunction and know how to change it, we risk recreating injustice even as we work to end it, and our movements are at risk of cannibalizing themselves.
"How to End Injustice Everywhere" is a call for anyone working toward justice for humans, animals, or the environment to unify behind a shared “metamission” of creating a more relational world. The book provides an empowering and unique approach to ending injustice, and it offers not only an examination of nonrelational systems and behaviors, but also practical tools to help raise awareness, reduce infighting, and build more resilient and impactful justice movements.
Melanie Joy, PhD, is an award-winning psychologist specializing in the psychology of oppression and social transformation and in relationships. She is a longtime advocate for justice and was a lecturer at the University of Massachusetts, Boston for 11 years, where she taught courses on privilege and oppression, feminist psychology, psychological trauma, and animal rights. She has written seven books, including the bestselling Why We Love Dogs, Eat Pigs, and Wear Cows, and she’s the eighth recipient of the Ahimsa Award—previously given to the Dalai Lama and Nelson Mandela—for her work on global nonviolence. She’s also the founding president of the international NGO Beyond Carnism.
"Dr. Joy leverages her deep training and ethos towards promoting diversity and culture, as well as respect both for humans and non-humans alike. She delves into questions that gaze at us straight in the eyes, like pink elephants in the room, that the world through willful ignorance or otherwise has had the inability to see. Until now. How to End Injustice Everywhere sheds light on how the relational will always triumph, and how through understanding the drivers and levers of injustice, a just world may be closer than we dare to dream." - HRH Dr Anjhula Mya Singh Bais Chair, International Board Amnesty International
"How to End Injustice Everywhere is a thought-provoking book that sheds light on the way we think about oppression and social justice." - Marianne Williamson, speaker, activist, New York Times bestselling author, and US presidential candidate
