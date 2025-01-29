NY Times Bestselling Authors, Jake Knapp and John Zeratsky, Unveil "Click," how to Build Products That People Love

"Click" by Jake Knapp with John Zeratsky will be released on April 22 - Preoder for exclusive bonuses now!

SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Times Bestselling Authors, Jake Knapp and John Zeratsky, Unveil "Click," a Game-Changing Playbook for Building Products That People LovePreorders are now open for Click, the highly anticipated new book by the New York Times bestselling authors of Sprint, Jake Knapp and John Zeratsky. Known for their groundbreaking work in product design and strategy, Knapp and Zeratsky are back with an innovative formula for creating products and businesses that truly resonate with customers.Click introduces the Foundation Sprint, a powerful new workshop developed by the authors to help teams craft winning strategies and make business decisions that lead to success. Drawing on over 20 years of experience with leading companies and startups, Knapp and Zeratsky decode the elements that make some products stand out and “click” with their audience while others fail to gain traction.Endorsed as “the new playbook for building the future” by Reid Hoffman, cofounder of LinkedIn, and “a must read for startups or anyone building a product” by Katie Dill, Head of Design at Stripe (former Head of Design at Lyft & Airbnb), Click is already making waves amongst Silicon Valley heavy-hitters and is well-placed to replicate the success seen by Knapp and Zeratsky’s first bestselling book, Sprint.This ultimate guide for innovators and entrepreneurs is set for release on April 22nd, but fans who preorder the book by midnight on Friday, January 31 will gain access to exclusive bonuses valued at over $3,497, including:-A ticket to a full-day Foundation Sprint training bootcamp with Jake Knapp and John Zeratsky.-An in-depth video case study of the Foundation Sprint in action.-A suite of resources and templates to help teams start running Foundation Sprints immediately.For those who preorder eight or more copies, all of these resources are free. Preordering even one copy still unlocks valuable tools to jumpstart your Foundation Sprint journey.Knapp and Zeratsky have already tested the Foundation Sprint with startups in their venture fund, Character Capital, and the results are game-changing. As a step-by-step playbook, Click aims to help businesses across industries find their “aha moment” and deliver products that customers truly want.Visit theclickbook.com to learn more about Click, the preorder bonuses , and how to claim them before the Friday deadline.Images of Click, the authors, and the preorder bonuses are available here

