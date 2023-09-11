New Diagnostic Training Seats at Saskatchewan Polytechnic

CANADA, September 11 - Released on September 11, 2023

More students can now train to become Medical Laboratory Technologists (MLT) and Medical Radiologic Technologists (MRT) at Saskatchewan Polytechnic this fall.

The Government of Saskatchewan has provided funding for 10 additional MLT seats and eight additional MRT seats in Saskatoon to help meet the need for these specialized services.

"Expanded training opportunities will help more students find rewarding health care careers right here in Saskatchewan," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "Our government continues to work with post-secondary institutions to support students who want to train for these in-demand careers in our growing province."

The MLT and MRT seat increases are part of the approximately 550-seat training seat expansion announced in January, which targets 18 priority health occupations. The training expansion is part of Saskatchewan's Health Human Resources Action Plan, which aims to recruit, train, incentivize and retain health care providers in a range of key professions.

"This program expansion will support Saskatchewan's future workforce by increasing the number of professionals trained in these two critical health occupations," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Increasing training seats for MLTs and MRTs will help to address shortages experienced in these areas and improve available patient health care services across the province."

Both MLTs and MRTs are in high demand in Saskatchewan. Medical Laboratory Technologists and Medical Radiologic Technologists conduct medical testing and imaging services to assist other health care professionals in the diagnosis and treatment of disease and other medical conditions.

"Sask Polytech plays an important role in training students to support the future of health care in our province," Saskatchewan Polytech President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "Thank you to the Government of Saskatchewan for expanding seats in our MLT and MRT programs. Our instructors empower students with the practical knowledge and skills they need for a successful health care career. Together we are shaping a healthier, brighter future for Saskatchewan, one technologist at a time."

For more information about the training seat expansion in these and other priority health programs, visit saskatchewan.ca/hhr-train.

