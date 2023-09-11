Stargel Office Solutions acquires Round Rock Copier, LLC, as company expands into Austin market

Stargel Office Solutions has completed the acquisition of Round Rock Copier, LLC, in suburban Austin, TX. Shown in the photo, left to right, are Norma and David Dillard, Tyson Stargel and Slade Stargel, Co-Presidents of Stargel Office Solutions

Houston, TX based Stargel Office Solutions completes first acquisition, signalling plans for geographic expansion

This is the right time for us to have a stronger presence in the Austin market” — Tyson Stargel, Co-President, Stargel Office Solutions

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stargel Office Solutions (https://www.stargel.com/), a Houston-based independent office technology dealer providing sales and service on multifunction printers, copiers and scanners combined with Managed IT Services, Managed Print Services, Production Print, Document Software and Digital Signage Solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Round Rock Copier, an office equipment company located in suburban Austin, TX, and serving the Greater Austin area.

Tyson Stargel, Co-President of Stargel Office Solutions, confirmed that their company acquired the 24-year old business, owned by David and Norma Dillard, as of September 8, 2023. The sale price was not disclosed. Stargel Office Solutions will continue to operate under the company’s present name, Round Rock Copier, and will also temporarily occupy the Round Rock Copier location at 1101 Egger Avenue, Round Rock, TX.

This is the first acquisition for Stargel Office Solutions, which has been serving the Houston market since its inception in 1987. Part of the company’s growth strategy includes expansion into new markets. Even from their headquarters in Houston, Stargel Office Solutions has sold equipment to a number of clients in the Austin area. Currently, one of the company’s larger clients is opening a new location in the Austin market. Tyson Stargel commented, “This is the right time for us to have a stronger presence in the Austin market. When we met with the Dillards and learned they were interested in selling their company, we were able to reach an agreement that was beneficial for everyone.”

Slade Stargel, Co-President of Stargel Office Solutions, commented, “This acquisition gives us the ability not only to sell into this new market but affirms our commitment to developing long-lasting client partnerships, and provide exceptional service with more capabilities to offer. We have plans to expand the technical support team in the near future, and then add an account executive.” Stargel Office Solutions has plans to relocate their new company to an office in Austin within the next few months.

Slade added, “We are very pleased to expand into the greater Austin area and look forward to building upon the good work that the Dillard family has done over the last two decades. They have established a strong company and enjoy a great reputation in the industry. We wish them the very best in their new endeavor and thank them for the chance to carry on the Round Rock Copier name and brand.”

About Stargel Office Solutions

Stargel Office Solutions was founded in 1987 by owner Jack Stargel, who has grown the company from one client 36 years ago to more than 6,000 today. Stargel Office Solution serves the needs of diverse businesses and organizations throughout the Houston area, in industries including healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, education, faith and worship, among others. With 100 employees and a second generation of the family also involved in the business, Stargel Office Solutions attributes its continued growth to long-lasting client partnerships.

Stargel Office Solutions is a complete office technology partner offering sales and service on multifunction printers, copiers and scanners combined with Managed IT Services, Managed Printer Services, Document Software Solutions and Digital Signage. Primary product lines include Toshiba, HP, Xerox, DocuWare, and PaperCut.

In addition to the Toshiba ProMasters Elite award, Stargel Office Solutions has won the national Elite Dealer award from ENX Magazine/The Week in Imaging every year since 2006, and the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 501 award which recognizes exceptional IT professionals since 2019. The company has also been recognized by the Houston Better Business Bureau every year since 2019 with an A+ rating. Stargel Office Solutions has been recognized by The Houston Business Journal on its “Largest Houston Independent Office Equipment Dealer” list.

The firm is active in the communities it serves, engaging in numerous philanthropic activities and being active in organizations both locally and nationally. Stargel Office Solutions is a member of the Houston West Chamber of Commerce and the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce. The company is also active in the national trade association Select Dealer Group. Founder Jack Stargel serves as Chief Executive Officer; he is joined in the business by sons Tyson and Slade who serve as Co-Presidents. Stargel Office Solutions maintains headquarters at 4700 Blalock Road, in the Spring Branch area of Houston, TX 77041. For additional information, please visit www.stargel.com or call 713.461.5382.