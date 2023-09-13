ImagPros Unveils New Parts Hub: A Game-Changer in the Medical Imaging Industry
ImagPros announces opening of OEC Parts HubROMEO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ImagPros, a leading provider of Turn Key Imaging Solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of its new OEC Parts Hub. The hub will be a comprehensive resource for all OEC 9800 and 9900 circuit boards, further solidifying ImagPros' commitment to customer satisfaction and industry innovation.
ImagPros has long been recognized for its high-quality imaging solutions, including C-Arms, Ultrasounds, X-ray rooms, CT, MRI, and more. With over 50 years of combined experience in the Medical Imaging industry, the company's latest initiative reaffirms its dedication to providing superior service and support nationwide.
"We're proud to be expanding our offerings with the opening of our Parts Hub," says a representative from ImagPros. "Not only will we be remanufacturing circuit boards, but we'll also be accepting trade-in boards for a discounted price. This development is part of our ongoing commitment to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the industry at large."
The Parts Hub will be conveniently located at the same address as ImagPros' state-of-the-art warehouse. While the company will not be selling these circuit boards on its website initially, plans to include this feature may be implemented in the future.
Besides housing the circuit boards, the Parts Hub will have a dedicated section on the ImagPros website to ensure items are easy to find. This aligns with the company's goal of making its services as user-friendly and accessible as possible.
Every piece of equipment ImagPros provides comes with a warranty, reinforcing the company's reputation for quality and reliability. The Parts Hub is another example of ImagPros' commitment to ensuring a great customer experience.
About ImagPros: ImagPros is a trusted, high-quality turn-key Imaging Solutions provider. With over 50 years of combined experience in the Medical Imaging industry, the company offers a wide range of imaging solutions and nationwide service and support. Their state-of-the-art facility is designed for customer satisfaction, and they have the resources and capabilities to ensure a great customer experience.
