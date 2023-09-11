Traffic Fatality: Northbound I-395 on the 14th Street Bridge

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Sunday, September 10, 2023, on Northbound I-395 on the 14th Street Bridge.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 12:04 a.m., a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed, northbound on I-395 in the express lanes just prior to the split to 14th Street. At the split, the motorcyclist struck the raised concrete median divider. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Victor Serrano of Suitland, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.