Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,660 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: Northbound I-395 on the 14th Street Bridge

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Sunday, September 10, 2023, on Northbound I-395 on the 14th Street Bridge.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 12:04 a.m., a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed, northbound on I-395 in the express lanes just prior to the split to 14th Street.  At the split, the motorcyclist struck the raised concrete median divider.  DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Victor Serrano of Suitland, MD.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: Northbound I-395 on the 14th Street Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more