Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2000 Block of 12th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 10, 2023, in the 2000 block of 12th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:24 a.m., the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects took property from two of the victims, including vehicle keys. One of the suspects drove off in the victim’s vehicle while the other suspect fled the scene in the suspects’ vehicle. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers and the victim’s vehicle was recovered.

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, 18-year-old Damon Hudson of Oxon Hill, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.