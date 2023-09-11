Tom Patrick Slorby 1948-2023

Tom Patrick Slorby, 75, Minot passed away September 8th in a Bismarck hospital following a brief illness.

Tom was born April 10, 1948 in Minot, the second child of photographer LeRoy and Constance (McGovern) Slorby. He described his childhood growing up in Eastwood Park as bucolic. His days were spent with his brothers, and the many kids of the neighborhood playing war games in trenches they dug by the river, but mostly a never-ending game of baseball, a sport he continued to love and play through his early 40’s.

Tom graduated from Minot High School in 1966, Minot State College in 1970, and the University of North Dakota school of Law in 1973 and was admitted to the ND State Bar Association the same year. He proudly served in United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1967-1974, eventually achieving the rank of captain. This experience allowed him to obtain a lifetime worth of stories to share with anyone who would ask, and more for anyone who didn’t ask.

He opened a private practice in Minot, which he left in 1979 after being elected Ward County States Attorney. He served in this position through 1990 after which he returned to private practice for the next 30 years. He served as President of Ward County BAR Association from 1994-1995.

Tom was united in marriage with Maureen Ferguson in 1978. With Maureen, he raised four children, which he described as the best thing that ever happened to him. He was extremely proud of the fact that all his children obtained their bachelor’s degree.

Tom was an avid Minnesota Twin’s fan, and a rabid New York Yankees hater. He was unsuccessful in teaching his children to say, “I hate the Yankees,” though he was happy to attend one game at old Yankee Stadium and another at new Yankee Stadium, hoping to place a curse of some sort on the team. He was thrilled in the weeks before his death, as the Yankees were near last place.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and elder brother Jack.

Tom is survived by his brother Robert, and sister Lynda both of Minot; children: Sarah (Gilbert) Rivera, Timothy (JoLin) Slorby, Tara Slorby-Fox, all of Minot; Cavan Slorby, Bronx, NY, and their mother Maureen Ferguson; niece Shandra (Brad) Stai, nephews Alex and Scott Slorby, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and friends too numerous to list.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Cornerstone Presbyterian in Minot with coffee, refreshments and fellowship to follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, The Wikipedia Foundation, or the charitable organization of the donor’s choice.

The full obituary can fe found here: https://www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituary/tom-slorby