Pheasant season is right around the corner

With the dog days of summer behind us, hunters can begin to gear up for the most wonderful time of the year, pheasant season! With only a few weeks until season opener, it is time to tune up bird dogs, dust off your blaze orange vests, and purchase your hunting license. The statewide youth-only pheasant season will run from October 7 - October 13 with the Clearwater general season following from October 14 through the month of December. You can find more information regarding seasons and rules in the Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer Regulation Book.

Hunters, 18 years of age and older, intending to take advantage of stocked birds by hunting on a pheasant release area will need to purchase an upland game bird permit in addition to their hunting license. Each permit is valid for six rooster with a daily bag limit of two. These permits can be purchased at a regional fish and game office, licensed vendor, online, or by phone (1-800-554-8685).

To learn more about each of the Clearwater stocking areas visit the links below:

Palouse Youth-Only Area: This property is a privately-owned, youth and mentor-only area enrolled in Fish and Game’s Access Yes! Program. Please visit Palouse River Access Yes! webpage for more property information and how to sign up for access.

Genesee Release Area: This property is a privately-owned area enrolled in Fish and Game’s Access Yes! Program. Please visit Genesee Area Access Yes! webpage for more property information and how to sign up for access. **Note** that the Genesee Release Area is a subset of the overall Genesee Area in Access Yes!

Peterson Loop Area: This property is a privately-owned area enrolled in Fish and Game’s Access Yes! Program. Please visit Peterson Loop Area Access Yes! webpage for more property information and how to sign up for access.

Craig Mountain WMA – Redbird Parcel: This property is a public accessible area owned and managed by Fish and Game. Please visit the Craig Mountain WMA webpage to view information about the WMA and visit Redbird Parcel webpage for information.

For additional questions regarding pheasant stocking in the Clearwater Region, please contact Regional Wildlife Habitat Biologist, Samantha Spaulding at (208) 750-4225 or email at Samantha.Spaulding@idfg.idaho.gov.