Upcoming fall trapper and wolf trapper education classes in the Clearwater Region

Idaho Fish and Game has scheduled several trapper and wolf trapper education classes throughout the fall in the Clearwater Region.

All trappers in Idaho that have not held an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 are required to attend and pass trapper education. All wolf trappers, regardless of trapping history, also must attend an Idaho wolf trapper education class. If you are interested in attending either or both classes, you can register online at https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/149-trapper-certification-instructor-led-course (trapper education) or https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/148-wolf-trapper-certification-instructor-led (wolf trapper education) or in person at any IDFG Regional Office. The following classes will be held at the IDFG Regional Office, 3316 16th Street, Lewiston:

Trapper Education

20 October (Friday), 9 am-5 pm

19 November (Sunday), 9am-5 pm

17 December (Sunday), 9 am-5pm

Wolf Trapper Education

21 October (Saturday), 9 am-3 pm

18 November (Saturday), 9 am-3pm

16 December (Saturday), 9 am-3 pm

Idaho trapper education includes material on trapping techniques, ethical behavior, trapping regulations, safety, and wildlife identification. The goal is to create safe, responsible trappers. Wolf trapper education includes material specific to wolf trapping.