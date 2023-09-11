PWB Meeting Date – October 27, 2023
The Public Works Board’s October Meeting is October 27, 2023 from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM. This meeting will be held online via Zoom, and in person at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee.
