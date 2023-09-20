Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center will be Expanding Services to Provide Top-Quality Mental Health in Houston, Texas
Bringing Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center's Premier Intensive Treatment Program to One of The Nation's Most Under-Served Populations
Our goal is to provide top-quality mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and their families.”GLENDALE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased need for quality mental health treatment has prompted Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center to expand its services to one of the most underserved areas in our nation. Their approach to intensive treatment is an alternative to out-of-home placement. The program is designed to keep families together while providing clinically sophisticated treatment to families in the Houston area. "Our goal is to provide top-quality mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and their families," said Mary Marcantonio, founder and CEO of Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center. "We believe families in the Houston area will fully benefit from having this treatment option in their backyard. We are committed to providing care that results in the same positive and sustainable changes that families in Colorado have experienced in our Denver program.”
— Mary Marcantonio, founder and CEO of Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center
Opening winter of 2023, Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center’s Sugar Land treatment center has a team of highly trained and experienced professionals who specialize in the treatment of complex psychiatric, emotional, and behavioral health issues. They are committed to providing a safe, calm, and compassionate treatment environment with components of care that support resilience, positive self-identity, competencies for overall health, and pro-social connections.
In a one-of-a-kind facility, the center will be offering a range of unparalleled services in a treatment environment methodically designed to meet the unique needs of each youth. This includes specific programming that is aligned with the developmental, emotional, and social functioning of each client in the program. For each age group, the center's team of professionals works closely with parents and caregivers to help their child achieve psychiatric stability, find meaning and purpose in their lives, and develop the necessary coping skills they need to navigate life's challenges successfully.
Equinox’s therapeutic approach is truly and uniquely different, focusing on keeping kids and families together through the treatment process. “We believe that families that learn, grow, and change together, heal together.” Said Marcantonio. The program's integrated treatment model includes individual and family therapy, parent leadership development, qEEG and neurofeedback, milieu & action-based group therapy, somatic therapies, adventure therapy, expressive arts, nutrition & fitness, diagnostic assessment, and medication management if needed.
"We understand that mental health issues can be complex and challenging as children move through each stage of development," said Marcantonio. "Our team is here to offer the clinical expertise, knowledge, and the necessary support needed to help youth and families overcome these challenges and lead fulfilling lives.” With the expansion of their treatment facilities, Equinox is taking a significant step toward making quality mental health available in the Houston area.
For more information, visit Equinox Counseling and Wellness Center's website or call (303) 861-1916.
