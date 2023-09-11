Pimberly Launches Product Previewer Powered By BigCommerce
Pimberly offers a BigCommerce powered by product previewer page to help merchants visualize their product catalogs
Our partnership with Pimberly further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY — September 11, 2023 — Pimberly today announced its new product previewer functionality powered by BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands. Through Pimberly’s partnership with BigCommerce, Pimberly customers have the ability to view their product catalog as it would look in a BigCommerce site. Beginning today, Pimberly customers and their vendors can spin up storefronts through the BigCommerce Powered by connector.
— Russell Klein
"The Pimberly team is delighted to finally share this functionality with the eCommerce world after all the time and effort that went into making sure we delivered the best possible version of a product previewer,” said Martin Balaam, CEO of Pimberly. “Powered by our amazing partners over at BigCommerce, we are confident this will prove to be a momentous development for both of our softwares.”
Pimberly is a SaaS-based Product Information & Digital Asset Management platform (PIM/DAM) with a free, in-house connector to BigCommerce individual and multi-storefront platforms. Through Pimberly’s native connector, merchants can seamlessly spin up BigCommerce storefronts in real time. Gaining a visual idea of what your eCommerce site will look like has never been easier. Even better, the preview you see is dead-on accurate as to what buyers will see when they come to your site.
“Our partnership with Pimberly further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “Pimberly shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”
BigCommerce Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.bigcommerce.com/apps/pimberly/
About Pimberly
Pimberly is an innovative, cloud-based SaaS PIM (Product Information Management), DAM (Digital Asset Management), and workflow platform for all your product data and digital assets. It’s designed to handle unlimited numbers of SKUs, data feeds, and channels for leading brands and businesses. A centralized hub enables you to create a vital golden record for all product information. Gather, store, enrich, and distribute everything to unlimited sales channels from one place. At Pimberly, product data is our passion, and the scalability of the platform means there are no barriers to growth. To learn more about Pimberly, visitwww.pimberly.com.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
Nicole Kiernan
Pimberly
nicole.kiernan@pimberly.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn