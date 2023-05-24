Pimberly Joins the MACH Alliance
Pimberly has met all the criteria for the Alliance to recommend them as part of a future-proof technology stack”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pimberly, the leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) solutions, is thrilled to announce that we have officially become members of the MACH Alliance. We are honored to be part of a community that’s just as eager to explore the endless possibilities of headless commerce as we are.
— Casper Rasmussen, President of the MACH Alliance
“At Pimberly, we couldn’t be happier to become part of a community so intent on continually finding new ways to redefine what we call ‘best-in-class,” says CEO of Pimberly, Martin Balaam. “MACH has become a badge of honor and we’re excited that we finally get to proudly wear it.”
The MACH Alliance is a tech-forward organization advocating for the future of flexible, modular, and cloud-native software tech stacks.
MACH is a global community, bringing together technology companies also driven to deliver modern, composable, and headless digital experiences. Through joining the MACH alliance, Pimberly aligns itself with other industry leaders and visionaries who share a common goal of empowering brands with future-proof technologies. We all aim to offer businesses the agility and scalability needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.
“Pimberly has met all the criteria for the Alliance to recommend them as part of a future-proof technology stack,” said Casper Rasmussen, President of the MACH Alliance. “It’s exciting to see our members pushing the boundaries and leveraging new technologies to deliver new digital experiences that will define the future for many organizations.”
Pimberly's cloud-native PIM/DAM solution embeds Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities within its platform. This enables businesses to automate critical processes, enrich data quality – including digital assets, and generate potent product descriptions. Leveraging the power of machine learning, Pimberly AI empowers companies to streamline product information management where they never thought possible. As the first of its kind in the market, Pimberly is running through walls to revolutionize how businesses use PIM/DAM and unlock their full potential. We’ve only scratched the surface of the possibilities of AI.
About Pimberly
Pimberly is an innovative, cloud-based SaaS PIM (Product Information Management), DAM (Digital Asset Management), and Workflow platform for all your product data and digital assets. It’s designed to handle unlimited numbers of SKUs, data feeds, and channels for leading brands and businesses. A centralized hub enables you to create a vital golden record for all product information. Gather, store, enrich, and distribute everything to unlimited sales channels from one place. At Pimberly, product data is our passion, and the scalability of the platform means there are no barriers to growth. To learn more about Pimberly, visit www.pimberly.com.
About the MACH Alliance
The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.
The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Nicole Kiernan
Pimberly
nicole.kiernan@pimberly.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn