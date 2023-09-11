Natural Resource Commission to meet Sept. 14

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 14, in the Wallace State Office Building, conference room 2 north, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Sept. 14 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *2023-2024 Deer Management Zone Hunt (Springbrook State Park) *Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc. *Contract Amendment 2 with Spee Dee Delivery Service, Inc. *Contract Amendment 4 with Iowa State University *Timber Sale Contract with RJ Lumber, L.L.C. for Shimek State Forest *Public Land Management Projects

Oath of Office for New Commissioner

Approval of the Minutes of Aug. 17 Meeting

Director's Remarks

Division Administrator's Remarks

Donations

Budget Request

Contract with Ducks Unlimited (Eagle Lake)

Contract with the City of Guttenberg, Guttenberg Boat Ramp

Construction-Large Projects Decision Travis Baker Wapsipinicon State Park, Culvert and Bridge Repair-Jones County Red Haw State Park, Design Guide Shelter-Lucas County Goose Lake Wildlife Management Area, Boat Access and Water Control Structure-Clinton County Lake Ahquabi State Park, Pond Outlet Replacement-Warren County

Contract with Black Hawk County Conservation Board (Casey Lake)

Contract with the Poweshiek County Conservation Board (Diamond Lake Park)

General Discussion

Next meeting, Oct. 12, in Des Moines

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc