JGA Recruitment Inc. Announces Launch of Global Payroll & HR Technology Recruitment Services in the United States.
EINPresswire.com/ -- JGA Recruitment, a leading Global Payroll & HR Technology recruitment specialist with over 150 years of combined expertise in the UK and Europe, is excited to announce the official launch of its operations in the United States!
Starting September 12th, 2023, JGA Recruitment will be extending its unparalleled services to US clients, offering top-tier Global Payroll & HR Technology Talent to meet the growing demands of the American market.
With its vast experience and proven track record in the Global Payroll & HR Technology recruitment industry, JGA Recruitment is set to revolutionize the US talent acquisition landscape by bringing its exceptional services to US shores. Having established offices in key locations, including Delaware, Texas, and Florida, the company is primed to serve clients across the nation.
The US operations of JGA Recruitment will be under the expert leadership of President - Nick Day and Senior Vice President - Tom Croughton.
Both leaders possess an impressive background in Global Payroll & HR Technology recruitment and bring a wealth of knowledge and dedication to their roles. Their appointment represents the commitment of JGA Recruitment to provide unparalleled expertise and personalized solutions to global clients in the US market.
"Expanding into the United States is a significant milestone for us, and we are thrilled to introduce our specialized Global Payroll & HR Technology recruitment services to US businesses," said Tom Croughton, SVP of JGA Recruitment Inc. "Our goal is to become the go-to partner for US companies seeking to recruit top global or technical payroll & HR technology talent to meet their unique requirements. With our extensive network of industry professionals and in-depth understanding of Global Payroll & HR Tech recruitment, we are excited about raising the profile of our industry in the US by pairing exceptional talent with exceptional opportunities.”
JGA Recruitment Inc. will be the first-ever Global Payroll & HR Technology recruitment specialist to venture into the US market. This strategic move highlights the company's commitment to bridging the gap between talent and opportunity in the rapidly evolving industry.
JGA Recruitment Inc. will be primarily focused on placing professionals across global payroll, HR technology and payroll & HR advisory. JGA Recruitment Inc. are set up to support interim, contract, and permanent placements across all industry verticals, ensuring clients have access to a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to their specific needs.
About JGA Recruitment Inc.:
JGA Recruitment Inc. is a leading Global Payroll & HR Technology recruitment specialist with over 150 years of combined expertise in the industry. With offices in the UK, Europe, and now the United States, JGA Recruitment is dedicated to connecting businesses with top-tier talent, facilitating growth and success for both clients and candidates.
For media inquiries or more information about JGA Recruitment Inc., please contact:
Aaron Herkanaidu
Marketing Manager
aaron@jgarecruitment.com
+44 (0) 1727 800 377
JGA
