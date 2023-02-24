JGA Recruitment Group is officially one of UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing
EINPresswire.com/ -- JGA Recruitment Group is officially one of UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing.
We are incredibly proud to announce that JGA Recruitment Group has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing by Great Place to Work®!
Great Place to Work’s culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing people’s holistic experiences of wellbeing at work to determine the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for its Best Workplace Wellbeing list. The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety, and financial security. Evaluations also included assessing how well the organisation could consistently deliver employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.
To be recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing is a considerable achievement and a testament to JGA Recruitment Group’s commitment to create an environment where its employees can thrive. The company continues to prioritise employee wellbeing by offering equitable activities, support, and training to ensure everyone feels valued at work.
Employee engagement events ranging from charity days to trips abroad have further contributed towards fostering positive internal relationships which have helped develop a positive, supportive, and inclusive workplace culture within the firm.
When the founder of JGA Recruitment Group, Nick Day, was informed about the company’s inclusion on the list as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing, he commented:
“At JGA Recruitment Group, we’re honoured to be recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing by Great Place to Work. A positive workplace culture fostering inclusion, wellbeing, and growth is critical to creating a sustainable and successful business. That’s why we’re deeply committed to investing in our employees’ mental and physical health and providing a nurturing and supportive environment for everyone in our business.
We are thrilled to see our initiatives’ impact on our workplace culture and are dedicated to continuing to improve and evolve. This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, and we’re proud to be included on this prestigious list. We’ll continue to prioritise the wellbeing of our employees because we know that when our team members thrive, our business thrives.”
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. In 2022, they launched the first-ever annual UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list of organisations that delivered exceptional wellbeing support for employees across all levels and departments. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk
Contact JGA Recruitment Group
Contact JGA Recruitment to find out more and discover how in partnership, we can locate the top talent for your business and take positive steps to create a sustainable, brighter future for all: info@jgarecruitment.com.
Visit our website here.
JGA Recruitment also publishes two leading business podcasts: The Payroll Podcast and The HR L&D Podcast.
Nick Day
We are incredibly proud to announce that JGA Recruitment Group has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing by Great Place to Work®!
Great Place to Work’s culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing people’s holistic experiences of wellbeing at work to determine the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for its Best Workplace Wellbeing list. The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety, and financial security. Evaluations also included assessing how well the organisation could consistently deliver employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.
To be recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing is a considerable achievement and a testament to JGA Recruitment Group’s commitment to create an environment where its employees can thrive. The company continues to prioritise employee wellbeing by offering equitable activities, support, and training to ensure everyone feels valued at work.
Employee engagement events ranging from charity days to trips abroad have further contributed towards fostering positive internal relationships which have helped develop a positive, supportive, and inclusive workplace culture within the firm.
When the founder of JGA Recruitment Group, Nick Day, was informed about the company’s inclusion on the list as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing, he commented:
“At JGA Recruitment Group, we’re honoured to be recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing by Great Place to Work. A positive workplace culture fostering inclusion, wellbeing, and growth is critical to creating a sustainable and successful business. That’s why we’re deeply committed to investing in our employees’ mental and physical health and providing a nurturing and supportive environment for everyone in our business.
We are thrilled to see our initiatives’ impact on our workplace culture and are dedicated to continuing to improve and evolve. This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, and we’re proud to be included on this prestigious list. We’ll continue to prioritise the wellbeing of our employees because we know that when our team members thrive, our business thrives.”
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. In 2022, they launched the first-ever annual UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list of organisations that delivered exceptional wellbeing support for employees across all levels and departments. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk
Contact JGA Recruitment Group
Contact JGA Recruitment to find out more and discover how in partnership, we can locate the top talent for your business and take positive steps to create a sustainable, brighter future for all: info@jgarecruitment.com.
Visit our website here.
JGA Recruitment also publishes two leading business podcasts: The Payroll Podcast and The HR L&D Podcast.
Nick Day
JGA Recruitment Group
+ +44 1727 800377
email us here