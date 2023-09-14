Longbow Advantage Announces Partnership with Global Industry-leading Supply Chain Management Software Company, Tecsys.
Tecsys' award-winning WMS combined with Longbow's extended warehouse & labor management platform, Rebus, offers a winning digital strategy for customers.
I'm thrilled about our partnership with Tecsys. We share a commitment to helping organizations achieve success by meeting supply chain teams where they are and growing with them into the future.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain technology company behind The Rebus® Extended Warehouse and Labor Management Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, today announced a new partnership with Tecsys, a global industry-leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software company based in Montreal.
— Gerry Brady, Longbow Advantage Founder and CEO
This partnership will allow Tecsys customers to expand their digital strategy beyond their already powerful WMS and with purpose-built extended labor management and warehouse visibility solutions.
Founded in 1983, Tecsys has grown into a leading global provider of IT solutions for business supply chain optimization. Tecsys has been recognized twelve consecutive times in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, positioned as a Challenger since 2022. Serving over 1,000 customer sites across more than 100 countries around the world, they are an award-winning WMS provider.
The partnership between Tecsys and Longbow Advantage is a strategic pairing between a cutting-edge WMS solution and the ultimate Extended Warehouse and Labor Management Platform. Rebus, recently rebranded to represent its real-time strengths in extended warehouse technologies, is the perfect addition for any Tecsys customer who needs a powerful labor solution and even more visibility and insight into the data contained within their WMS and other warehouse systems. In addition to the power of the combined solutions, Tecsys and Rebus are both focused on agility in implementation and speed to adoption of their technologies.
Since its inception, Longbow’s Rebus Platform has addressed the industry's demand for flexible but powerful labor solutions and real-time supply chain insights, becoming an indispensable solution for leadership teams seeking to unlock the full potential of their warehouses.
"I’m thrilled to announce this partnership with Tecsys,” said Gerry Brady, CEO of Longbow Advantage. “Tecsys shares common values with Longbow, like our mutual commitment to helping organizations achieve supply chain success by building lasting customer relationships that meet supply chain teams where they are today and grow with them in the future. Their ability to react quickly and expedite speed to adoption for new implementations is also something we know is critical in the market today.”
“Tecsys and Rebus complement each other perfectly,” added Guy Courtin, vice president of Industry and Global Alliances. "Every modern warehouse needs an effective WMS. It’s critical in today’s fast-paced, connected supply chain, and Tecsys provides one of the best in the business. For companies that want to rise above their competitors, powerful labor management coupled with real-time data and insights can give them that advantage. That’s what Rebus brings to the table.”
For more information about Longbow Advantage’s new Rebus Platform and its many innovative supply chain solutions, please visit rebus.io.
For more information about Tecsys and their award-winning WMS technology, please visit tecsys.com
About Longbow Advantage
Longbow Advantage is an end-to-end warehousing strategy company that leverages real-time data to manage people, processes, and warehouses through The Rebus® Platform and WMS consulting services purpose-built to expand and enhance warehouse technologies. Longbow takes a holistic approach to warehousing strategy, understanding that technology is only one piece in the solution process. Their warehouse experts work with customers to understand challenges and goals, developing a recommendation that’s aligned to the customer’s business objectives and supply chain initiatives.
Travis Hinkle
Longbow Advantage
+1 888-904-4005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn