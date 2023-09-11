Department of Revenue Updates Montana Pass-Through Entity Tax Guidance – Tax News You Can Use

The Montana Department of Revenue has updated guidance for the newly enacted pass-through entity tax that is effective as of Tax Year 2023. This guidance covers estimated tax payments, penalties and interest, and income tax credits.
In October, the department will release Publication 4, Pass-Through Entity Tax Guide. This guide will provide taxpayers and practitioners with comprehensive information about the Montana pass-through entity tax.
