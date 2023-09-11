Daria Rosen: A Solutionist Empowering Women Through Transformation & Perimenopause
Unveiling the Ultimate Guide to Perimenopause: Daria Rosen Demystifies the "Change" with Her Forthcoming Book, Offering Women Bite-Sized Wisdom.
Because let's face it, nobody has time for jargon when they're sweating bullets. My book makes the science of perimenopause easy to digest.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Daria Rosen, a seasoned "Solutionist" with an MBA from Golden Gate University and over 20 years of experience in the medical IT field, is on a mission to empower women as they embrace life's transitions. Her upcoming book, "Perimenopause: What Your Mother and Girlfriends Didn't Tell You," shines a light on the often-misunderstood phase of perimenopause, providing women with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate this transformative journey.
Daria's journey began when she successfully navigated perimenopause herself and witnessed the lack of understanding and discussion around this significant life stage. Her solution-driven approach is rooted in her desire to help women shed fear and shame while embracing change. As a keynote speaker at the Author Allstars conference in Atlanta, GA from December 14 to 16, 2023, Daria's insights will reach an even wider audience.
**About Daria Rosen**
Daria's background in medical IT equips her with the ability to break down complex concepts into easily digestible insights. Her book, "Perimenopause: What Your Mother and Girlfriends Didn't Tell You," is a testament to her commitment to making big ideas approachable. Through her brand, Daria offers health and wellness kits designed to empower women to take control of their bodies and embrace each life season.
**Empowering Women through Change**
Daria's brand colors – Purple, Red, and Pink – reflect her vibrant and empowering approach. She provides additional products and services including the "Smooth Skincare Kit," "Sleep Solution Kit," "Hair Harmony Kit," "Clarity Kit," and "Health & Wellness Kit," complementing her book's mission.
**Keynote Speaker and Recognized Expert**
Daria's expertise has garnered recognition across various media outlets and events. She has been featured in TEDx talks, podcasts such as "STEM is the Way," "The Conversation with Stevii," and "BPC Wealthy Wednesday." Daria's impact extends to the Book Profits Club 4th Quarter event and her role as a keynote speaker at the Author Allstars conference.
**Embrace Life's Seasons with Daria Rosen**
Daria Rosen's mission is to inspire women to embrace life's transitions and find the magic in change. Her commitment to understanding, embracing, and navigating perimenopause is a beacon of empowerment for women everywhere.
For more information, visit https://www.dariarosen.com/ or connect with Daria on social media.
