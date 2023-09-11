New Urgent Care in Reidsville — Carolina QuickCare Now Open next to Arby’s and Starbucks
Walk-in Medical Center with Onsite Lab & X-ray Open 7 Days a Week for Patients of All Ages
We're thrilled to open the doors of our urgent care clinic today & 'Rise Up' here in Reidsville. We look forward to providing Reidsville families with convenient access to quality care 7 days a week.”REIDSVILLE, NC, U.S.A., September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care is now open 7 days a week at 5150 US 29 Business in Reidsville (📍 next to Arby’s & Starbucks, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement). The new urgent care clinic is open to patients of all ages, offering an onsite lab, X-ray, and affordable alternatives to emergency room services.
The Carolina QuickCare Reidsville location is also proud to be a Veterans Administration-authorized urgent care provider. Our Reidsville team members provide quality, rapid care 7 days a week, evenings & weekends:
URGENT CARE SERVICES
► Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
► Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE SERVICES
► Monday - Saturday: 7:00 am to 8:00 pm
► Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
No appointment is ever necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but Reidsville patients have the option to check in online.
"We're thrilled to open the doors of our urgent care clinic today and 'Rise Up' here in Reidsville," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to providing Reidsville families with convenient access to quality healthcare 7 days a week."
— Convenient Access to Care with Diverse Services —
Carolina QuickCare accepts all major insurance, including Medicaid, Medicare, and TRICARE, and also offers $119 self-pay pricing. In addition to illness and injury visits, we offer provider physicals and evaluations, including $10 sports physicals. The Carolina QuickCare Reidsville urgent care provides the following services 7 days a week:
COVID testing & treatment • Onsite lab & X-ray • Wound care • $89 DOT Physicals • Allergy care • Burns • Occupational medicine • Sprains & Strains • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Rashes • STD testing & treatment • Stitches • TB testing • Sunburns • Ear infections • Cold & Flu care • Insect bites • Headaches • and more
Residents are welcome to tour the new clinic at 5150 US 29 Business, Reidsville, NC 27320, during business hours. Learn more about the Reidsville Urgent Care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, and follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareReidsville or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.
