Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Manager Eric Caswell

Former Edward Jones Advisor Opens Kingsview Partners Office in Lubbock, Texas

We're pleased to welcome Eric to Kingsview. His wealth of experience & distinctive insights aligns with our mission of providing clients with personalized guidance & elevated standard of service.” — Sean McGillivray, Kingsview Partners CEO

GRANTS PASS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners today announced the opening of their newest office in Lubbock, Texas. Partner | Wealth Manager Eric Caswell is a former Edward Jones advisor with over two decades of experience.

Eric earned his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Texas Tech University in 1999, where he also played for the Texas Tech Football team. After college, he returned to his hometown of Brownfield, Texas and worked for his family's farming and ranching business. This hands-on experience allowed him to gain a unique understanding of the correlation between prudent financial planning and the realization of long-term goals.

Eric joined Edward Jones in 2001, working there for 22 years before joining Kingsview Partners. "Life is a constant evolution, and so is the financial industry.", says Eric. "Making the move to Kingsview's independent platform allows me to act as a true fiduciary, which aligns with my personal philosophy that the client's best interest always comes first."

Throughout his tenure, Eric has provided uncompromising support and guidance to his clients, forging lasting relationships based on trust and integrity. His dedication to helping clients realize their financial goals, whether it be education planning, estate considerations, or retirement strategies, has been instrumental in their success.

Eric has had the privilege of serving clients nationwide, giving him insight into tailoring financial strategies to meet diverse needs. He firmly believes that understanding each client's aspirations and challenges is key to providing effective financial guidance. "In my years of service, I've seen firsthand that the journey to financial security is a personal one, and I'm here to walk that path alongside my clients."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.