EAR HEALTH PIONEER WALLY’S CELEBRATES NATIONAL EAR HEALTH DAY
A trailblazer in ear care, Wally’s rings in 32 years of business alongside National Ear Health DayAUBURN, CA, US, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 19, 2023, the country will honor National Ear Health Day, a holiday created to raise awareness about the importance of ear health. As a pioneer in the industry, Wally’s Natural has been a huge proponent for ear care since 1991. Wally’s has grown from a small mom-and-pop brand operating out of the home to a household brand available at over 22,000 banners throughout the US, from local shops to major retailers.
“We are thrilled that our 32-year anniversary of providing quality, natural ear care solutions aligns with the first-ever National Ear Health Day. The ears are such a crucial organ yet so often overlooked in people’s daily routines. Ear washing, candling and drops have many valuable benefits. We hope this designated day of awareness will provide insights into this topic beyond our loyal customer base,” said Holly Fox, second generation CEO of Wally’s Natural.
Ear care is an integral part of self-care. Many people carve out time to exercise, brush their teeth, floss, moisturize their faces, do their hair, meditate, and cultivate simple habits that improve health, wellness and inner beauty. On Ear Health Day, people are encouraged to expand their self-care routines to not just be head to toe, but also ear to ear! Reviving practices like ear candling from centuries-old wellness traditions and using organic ear oils and gentle cleaners nourish the ears, can contribute to the body’s natural equilibrium, and instills a calming, soothing ritual into self-care routines for all ages.
As the ear care pioneer and a trusted label, Wally’s Natural wants to take the lead and invite everyone to lend an ear to their health and take control of their personal well-being by celebrating Ear Health Day on September 19 and every day.
Wally’s prides itself on natural ear care products, including:
• Ear Candles: Wally’s Natural best-selling ear candles are a wellness tool designed to help those who use it improve self-care, destress and enjoy a calming, soothing experience while promoting positive ear health. The thin, hollow, cone-shaped candle made of either beeswax, paraffin or soy, is placed softly in the ear and as the candle burns, it moves warm air and rhythmic sounds into the ear for a balancing, therapeutic experience.
• Organic Ear Oil and Children’s Organic Ear Oil: Made with the highest-grade olive oil, tea tree, garlic, mullein, lavender and echinacea, Wally’s Natural Organic Ear Oil is formulated to maintain healthy ears and soothe ear sensitivity. Tested by dermatologists, Organic Ear Oil is available in .5oz and 1 oz bottles available and in an upcoming pediatrician-tested children's version.
• Fearless Natural Kidz Ear Scrub: A natural, simple and efficient way to clean children’s ears, the Kidz Ear Scrub is a reusable, easy to clean scrubber-sponge with a gentle formula created to clean away dirt, excess wax and oil from the ears. Pediatrician-tested and designed for kids ages 3+. It’s so simple, kids can use it themselves.
Purchase Wally’s Natural ear care products online and WallysNatural.com, Amazon, as well as many popular retailers and independent natural stores.
For more information visit wallysnatural.com and follow them on Instagram @wallys_natural.
