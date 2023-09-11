GetHairMD™ Welcomes Aesthetic Industry Expert Terri Ross to its Business Advisory Board
Terri Ross will offer her vast expertise in the aesthetic industry and provide comprehensive sales training for new partner practices associated with GetHairMD™
Terri's extensive knowledge and experience in the aesthetic industry will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in strengthening our partner practices' sales and overall business performance”SOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GetHairMD™, a leading provider of innovative hair restoration solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Terri Ross, esteemed CEO of Terri Ross Consulting and Founder and Co-CEO of APX Platform, to its Business Advisory Board. In this crucial role, Terri Ross will offer her vast expertise in the aesthetic industry and provide comprehensive sales training for all new partner practices associated with GetHairMD™.
Terri Ross is a highly regarded figure in the aesthetic industry, boasting an impressive career spanning over two decades. As the CEO of Terri Ross Consulting, she has garnered a reputation for driving substantial growth and success for various practices through her unique and results-oriented strategies. Her proven track record of enhancing sales performance and optimizing business operations has made her a sought-after authority and speaker in the field.
"We are delighted to welcome Terri Ross to our Business Advisory Board," said Paul Herchman, CEO. GetHairMD™. "Her extensive knowledge and experience in the aesthetic industry will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in strengthening our partner practices' sales and overall business performance."
As part of her collaboration with GetHairMD™, Terri Ross will design and deliver tailored sales training programs to empower partner practices with the tools and insights needed to drive revenue growth and foster enduring patient relationships. Her hands-on approach and deep understanding of the industry's dynamics will provide invaluable guidance to all new partner practices, ensuring they are equipped to meet the demands of the ever-evolving market.
"I am honored to join the Business Advisory Board of GetHairMD," Terri Ross remarked. "GetHairMD’s practice forward business model and clinically proven hair loss solutions provide an exceptional platform for growth in the hair restoration business. Together, we will focus on elevating the standards of patient care, maximizing sales potential, and achieving unparalleled success for our partner practices."
The addition of Terri Ross to GetHairMD™'s Business Advisory Board underscores the company's commitment to excellence in all aspects of its operations. Through this strategic partnership, GetHairMD™ aims to continue setting new benchmarks for hair restoration services while upholding the highest standards of patient satisfaction.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions. These solutions range from FDA-cleared non-invasive treatments such as in office clinical laser hair growth treatments, at home laser therapies, nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, and PRF to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve and look forward to announcing additional cutting-edge solutions soon. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD™ has grown from a single location in Southlake, TX to 15 locations nationally.
For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
About Terri Ross Consulting:
Terri Ross Consulting leverages Terri’s professional associations and experience helping launch genre-defining medical devices like CoolSculpting have made her a highly sought-after business consultant for aesthetic practices. An official partner and trainer for AmSpa, Terri Ross offers distinct programs to help you launch or grow your medical aesthetic or plastic surgery practice. She and her team bring a combined 50 years of experience achieving over 2800% growth with clients in the most competitive markets in the world, in addition to launching over 100 new medical practices across the country.
For more information about Terri Ross Consulting and to schedule a discovery call, please visit www.terrirossconsulting.com.
