09.11.2023

SUBJECT: ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE SOLICITATION # 19KG1023Q0031

The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic has a requirement for a firm to provide with the packing, loading, export customs clearance, and international transportation services for the following shipments: 900 lbs. of Unaccompanied Air Baggage, 7200 lbs. of Household Effects, and 1 Vehicle. Shipping routes will have to exclude transit via Russia/Belarus/Ukraine. Contractor will be required to keep the packed UAB/HHE shipments at its’ warehouse until Embassy grants permission to ship.

All firms that respond to the solicitation must be technically qualified and financially responsible to perform the work. At a minimum, each offeror must meet the following requirements when submitting their proposal:

· Be able to understand written and spoken English;

· Have an established business with a permanent address and telephone listing;

· Have the necessary personnel, equipment, and financial resources available to perform the work;

· Have all licenses and permits required by local law;

· Meet all local insurance requirements;

· Have no adverse criminal record;

· Have no political or business affiliation which could be considered contrary to the interests of the United States;

· Have good experience and past performance records; and,

· Identify specialized experience and technical competence required to complete the works.

If a firm is interested in competing for this requirement, please provide an email request for a copy of the solicitation documents to the U.S. Embassy Procurement Office at BishkekGSOProcurement@state.gov on or before 17:00 (GTM+6) September 21, 2023.

Contracting Officer

U.S. Embassy Bishkek

