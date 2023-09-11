170,900 youths will directly benefit from industry-driven skills development, entrepreneurship and enterprise development and employment services to be provided by the “Decent Employment for Youth in Cambodia” programme phase 2

Youth employment
The “Decent Employment for Youth in Cambodia” programme phase 2 (DEY II) was initiated to address the challenges of youth employment in Cambodia and prepare young people for the future of work.
