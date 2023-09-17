AV-Comparatives Releases Interim Test Results for Consumer Security-Products

Woman typing on laptop- Title Consumer Real-World Protection Test - Factsheet for July-August 2023 and AV-Comparatives Logo in the right bottom are inserted.

List of vendors and tested product version of AV-Comparatives interim test results July-August 2023 – Real-World Protection Test of 16 consumer antivirus products

Leading antivirus test lab releases factsheet of its ongoing consumer main-test series comprising of real-world protection tests in summer 2023

All test results are readily accessible, offering consumers a means to monitor product safety and make informed decisions when selecting antivirus solutions.”
— Andreas Clementi, CEO and founder of AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, a renowned provider of independent antivirus product evaluations, has unveiled interim findings from its ongoing Real-World Protection Test, conducted from July to August 2023. These assessments rigorously scrutinized the performance of 16 top-tier antivirus solutions for consumers, evaluating their effectiveness under everyday conditions experienced by users worldwide.

The current interim findings stem from an exhaustive set of 254 real-world test cases, encompassing live malicious URLs and active malware exploits. This method gauges how proficient these security products are at safeguarding computers during internet use against genuine malware threats.

Part of AV-Comparatives’ Main-Test Series, the Real-World Protection Test, covers the following 16 home user products (latest versions at the time of testing): Avast Free Antivirus, AVG AntiVirus Free, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, F-Secure Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Standard, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Norton Antivirus Plus, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Antivirus and Trend Micro Internet Security.

AV-Comparatives’ test methodology draws on years of expert knowledge and continuous monitoring, earning accolades and certifications for its Real-World Protection approach. Interactive charts detailing methologies of the Main-Test Series are regularly updated and available on its website, allowing users to track product protection rates and stability over time.

While all products in the test performed admirably, AV-Comparatives caution against those with higher false-positive rates, which can potentially disrupt user experiences. AV-Comparatives’ annually published consumer product reports from June and November include additionally product reviews and awards based on overall scores achieved during the respective four-month period.


About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

