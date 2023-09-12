R4Good Rewarding The Sweetest Diamond Tennis Bracelet to Help Fund Girls Program
Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow program; and rewards referrals with luxury jewelry.
Love to Support Girls, and Luxury Shopping? Join The Club!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
In an effort to self-fund 'Girls Design Tomorrow' (and provide a cost-free mentoring program to families);' Recruiting for Good is now rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with the sweetest jewelry.
According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "Our Luxury Diamond Tennis Bracelet Reward was inspired by Lynn Yaeger's Vogue Article, 'You’re Going to Love-Love These Tennis Bracelets!'"
Successfully participate in '1 Referral 1 Reward' to help fund 'Girls Design Tomorrow' (mentoring program) and earn luxury jewelry rewards.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Make a referral today to earn our exclusive reward; an Adina Reyter Folded Heart Diamond Tennis Bracelet!"
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens to become Leaders and Role Models. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!
Love to Support Girl Causes and Luxury Shopping...Then...Love to Shop for Good is Perfect for You! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help us fund 'Girls Design Tomorrow' and earn exclusive luxury rewards (Bags, Jewelry, Shoes, and Shopping Gift Cards Too). Participate in referral program before December 2023 and enter drawing to win The Sweetest NYC Trip for Two to 2024 Sweet Fashion Week (Fall 2024). To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
