"A Culinary Voyage to Portugal: Join Celebrity Chef Maria Lawton at Central Market Stores for Gastronomic Experience"

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maria Lawton, Celebrated Portuguese Personality, Cookbook Author and PBS Host of the multi-Award-winning series “Maria’s Portuguese Table” will take part in the Exclusive "Passaporte Portugal" Event with Central Markets in Texas.

In a vibrant celebration of Portuguese gastronomy, acclaimed Chef is set to bring a slice of Portugal to the heart of Texas at the highly anticipated "Passaporte Portugal" event hosted at the iconic Central Market stores. Texas food enthusiasts are in for a delightful culinary treat as Maria gears up to host a spectacular dinner event in Houston, followed by an intimate private invite only gathering in another city.

With a rich legacy of elevating Portuguese cuisine to global acclaim, Chef Maria is ready to captivate Texas with a gastronomic journey that promises to leave an indelible mark on its culinary landscape. Known for her immense love of all things Portuguese, Chef Maria is all set to woo attendees with a symphony of flavors, techniques, and traditions that epitomize Portuguese culinary arts.

Event Details:

Passaporte Portugal

Central Market Cooking School, Houston TX

Wednesday, September 13th from 6:30-8:30 pm

Maria will discuss the cuisine and culture of Portugal as you enjoy a taste of recipes collected from her family and friends that give us a peek into Portuguese home-style cooking. You don't want to miss this opportunity to become acquainted.

In the spirit of sharing and community, attendees can look forward to a dazzling display of culinary finesse, where vibrant Portuguese flavors meet Texan hospitality. This much-awaited occasion will serve as a golden opportunity for food enthusiasts to interact with Maria and delve deep into the nuances of Portuguese cuisine.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Chef Maria Lawton remarked, "I am overjoyed to have the opportunity to meet the vibrant community in Texas and share the rich, diverse tapestry of Portuguese culinary arts with them. It's not just about food; it's about forging connections and celebrating our shared love for gastronomy."

To sign up as well as for more information about the event and updates, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-about-portugal-with-maria-lawton-the-azorean-green-bean-tickets-699784372897?aff=ebdsoporgprofile&fbclid=IwAR1GUAfNk8rdTQr579_9WLZ4XZGS8j22fub3TdPpfhdqtYVPJgsNy6uTncs

### About Maria Lawton:

Maria Lawton, known as the "Azorean Green Bean," is an esteemed host and executive director of the award-winning series "Maria's Portuguese Table" on PBS. With a deep connection to her Azorean roots in Portugal, Maria has successfully brought the essence of authentic Portuguese cuisine to American television audiences.

Maria's culinary journey began in her grandmother's kitchen, where she inherited a passion for Portuguese cooking and its vibrant flavors. Driven by a profound desire to preserve her cultural and culinary heritage, she wholeheartedly embraced these invaluable lessons and eventually shared them with a wider audience through her captivating show, "Maria's Portuguese Table."

In each episode, Maria takes viewers on a captivating gastronomical exploration of Portugal's diverse regions, delving into the unique aspects of local cuisine, traditions, and historical significance. Her endearing persona, culinary expertise, and deep reverence for her heritage have endeared her to viewers around the globe.

Beyond her notable television career, Maria Lawton is an esteemed author. Her cookbook, "Azorean Cooking: From My Family Table to Yours," weaves together a tapestry of personal stories and authentic recipes, providing a profound glimpse into the cultural landscape of Azorean cuisine.

Maria's warm spirit and unwavering dedication to her heritage continue to inspire viewers and food enthusiasts alike, propelling Portuguese cuisine to the forefront of global gastronomy. Her remarkable journey underscores the transformative power of food in preserving culture and the sheer joy that comes from sharing these cherished culinary traditions.

When she is not captivating audiences, Maria can be found at home with her husband Bob, who also serves as the Co-Executive Producer of the show, along with their cherished cockapoo, Gracie. Embracing her role as a grandmother, or "avó" in Portuguese, Maria eagerly awaits the day when her granddaughters are old enough to join her in the kitchen, ensuring the legacy of culinary traditions continues to thrive.

Currently, Maria is diligently working on her second book and spearheading the production of season three of the esteemed PBS series, "Maria's Portuguese Table."

For further information on Maria Lawton and her culinary endeavors, please visit her official website at www.azoreangreenbean.com

About Central Market Stores

A division of H-E-B, Central Market opened its doors in Austin, Texas in 1994. Now 29 years later, Central Market has ten store locations across Texas, including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano and Southlake. Central Market's open, serpentine-flow, full-view European-style layout offers a completely new food shopping experience. A bountiful produce department with unmatched quality and variety, an 80-foot seafood case with selections from throughout the world, hundreds of cheeses, 2,500 wine labels, stupendous specialty grocery aisles with delights from every continent, and a world-class cooking school featuring hands-on instruction are among the features that make the Central Market experience unique.

For more information visit, http://www.centralmarket.com