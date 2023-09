The Shaq's Bass All Star Festival Promo Code is "RSVP"

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Shaquille O'Neal is taking Shaq's Bass All-Stars to the next level with his first large-scale bass festival.Featuring a lineup of Shaq's favorite bass acts, Texas's largest bass festival will welcome 10,000 fans and bring the bass music community together. Discount tickets to Shaq's Bass All-Star Festival are available online. Use the promo code "RSVP" at check out to receive discount passes to the Shaqs Bass All-Star Festival . The Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival Promo Code is "RSVP".Experience Shaq's Bass All-Stars like a true VIP: All VIP tiers offer the same level of access for both VIP and GA attendees, ensuring everyone enjoys the same privileges:Expedited EntryAccess to Exclusive VIP-Only Viewing AreasDedicated VIP Bars and Food VendorsVIP-Only RestroomsVIP Souvenir LaminateDon't miss out on the VIP experience! Sign up for the VIP waitlist through Lyte, the official partner of Shaq's Bass All-Stars, to securely purchase or sell the tickets if someone still looking for VIP access.Elevate the Shaq's Bass All-Stars adventure with a VIP table reservation for a truly exceptional experience. Enjoy the deluxe treatment from start to finish and secure a private retreat for the entire group. It's the perfect sanctuary between sets, where refreshing drinks are just an arm's length away.Event Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023Event Time: 4:00 PM - 12:00 AM CSTBox Office Opens at 2:00 PMParking Lots Open at 2:00 PMDoors Open at 4:00 PMEarly Wristband Pickup: Friday, September 15, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM CSTShaquille O'Neal personally curated an exceptional lineup featuring his favorite artists from around the world, forming the ultimate bass music all-star team. prepare for an electrifying experience as festival goers witness a dozen incredible artists across two stages.Featuring Performances By:Alison WonderlandDieselKai WachiSullivan KingCrankdatLayzEmorfikHairitageKozmozLeotrixNazaarVRGRuvloCeloSharlitz WebAaliouraCromatikGrant CurtisKnownMalwareSecure tickets now and get ready to immerse in an unforgettable musical journey.

