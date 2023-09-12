AI Summit for Mayors: Inviting cities to be part of our AI future
We are bringing this people together under one roof for a meaningful learning experience . We also want this summit to produce tangible results”MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When we think of an “AI Summit,” we think of techies, CEOs, enterprise customers, and even tech journalists.
Mayors, politicians, and bureaucrats are often the last people we associate with an AI conference. But there’s actually a lot to be gained by bringing in decision-makers from the public sector.
More people are moving to cities than ever before, and officials have recognized that technology is a must-have as a tool to make a city liveable, sustainable, and equitable. At the same time, we’re seeing rapid advancements in artificial intelligence solutions with widespread applications in urban environments. These have the potential to improve traffic management, emergency responses, healthcare, housing, pollution control, and many other areas.
By creating more awareness about the latest advancements in AI and its capabilities and connecting industry experts with these decision-makers, we can expect more collaborations between enterprises and the public sector and bring in artificial intelligence for public benefit.
That’s precisely what Smart Cities Americas will accomplish with the first ever Artificial Intelligence Summit for Mayors this month.
Smart Cities Americas has curated an exciting set of participants for the Summit
The team has created an action-packed day for all the attendees. They have gone to great lengths to prepare an exciting set of speakers to ensure the Summit is going to result in valuable collaborations and ventures.
“We are bringing this people together under one roof for a meaningful learning experience . We also want this summit to produce tangible results,” says Bernardo Scheinkman, the CEO of Smart Cities Americas.
Dr. Jonathan Reichental — an award-winning speaker who has served as a CIO both in the private and public sectors — will deliver the keynote address. His presentation will offer a brief history of AI and will cover the capabilities of generative AI and successful use cases and examples from all over the world.
The Summit will also bring in mayors from cities across Florida and will host CIOs, CTOs, City Managers and city officials.
In the past year alone, AI has grown from glitchy chatbots and complex enterprise applications to solutions that even the general public can deploy and adopt easily, and get mind blowing results. AI is not just in the realm of large-scale enterprises but also the general public. By creating awareness among city officials, we can expect to see the benefits of AI in the public sector as well.
The Smart City Expo Miami team hopes that the event will encourage the movement where more public servants are taking up the roles of innovators.
The Summit has also curated an audience of academics, CEOs, authors, IT professionals, AI experts, and other prominent figures in the AI and smart city sectors.
The event will be held alongside Smart City Expo Miami-Building Sustainable Communities, which brings together AI experts, industry leaders, smart city enthusiasts, architects, and others every year.
The team wanted to bring together all of the stakeholders in bringing AI to cities and ensure that the event offered multiple perspectives.
“The mayors can give insights into the points and challenges their cities are facing, the professors and academics can offer technical expertise and advice, and the tech innovators can raise awareness about the capabilities of modern AI systems. At the end of the day, everyone leaves with a broader perspective of AI and hopefully with exciting partnerships and collaborations,” says Bernardo.
The prestigious AI Center at Miami Dade College will play host to the Summit
Smart Cities Americas has chosen as a venue for the Summit the AI Center at Miami Dade College, located at the College’s Wolfson Campus, which is an AI hub that brings together tech leaders, industry experts, AI enthusiasts, and students.
The AI Center puts a major emphasis on industry trends and demands.
“The AI Center at Miami Data College has been helping its students learn and stay on top of the latest advancements in AI. During the Summit, it will serve as a venue for our attendees to do the same – and even more,” says Bernardo.
