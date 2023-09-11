Liftoff Enterprises Announces the Much-Anticipated Launch of the "2023 Global Achievers Excellence Awards"
Three Winners Will Appear on the Nationally Syndicated TV show “Liftoff with Jeanniey Walden” in Early 2024
"We are excited to launch the '2023 Global Achievers Excellence Awards' to recognize the remarkable achievements of individuals and organizations The awards foster inspiration for future generations.”RUMSON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liftoff Enterprises, a leading, women-owned, media and publishing organization and the executive producer of the nationally syndicated TV show “Liftoff with Jeanniey Walden,” and globally accessible podcast “Liftoff Journeys,” is thrilled to announce the launch of the "2023 Global Achievers Excellence Awards." This prestigious new awards program is set to honor outstanding individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions and achievements on a local and global scale.
The "2023 Global Achievers Excellence Awards" will serve as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate those who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, innovation, and dedication in their respective fields. This award will highlight the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, businesses, and organizations from various sectors, including but not limited to technology, healthcare, education, finance, arts and culture, and mental wellness.
The awards will honor entrants across multiple categories to ensure a comprehensive representation of excellence professionally and personally. Three winners will be featured in an interview on Liftoff with Jeanniey Walden in early 2024. Ten winners will be featured on the Liftoff Journeys podcast, and all other entrants will be featured on the LiftoffCompany.com website.
Entrants can apply in areas including:
Work-life blend
Personal Success
Professional Success
Innovation and Technology Advancement
Entrepreneurship and Start-up Excellence
Healthcare and Medical Breakthroughs
Education and Academic Achievement
Arts and Culture
Community Engagement and Philanthropy
Lifetime Achievement
Nominations for the "2023 Global Achievers Excellence Awards" are now open to the public. To enter go to: https://bit.ly/liftoffawards
"We are excited to launch the '2023 Global Achievers Excellence Awards' and provide a platform for recognizing the remarkable achievements of individuals and organizations that inspire others, worldwide. These awards represent our commitment to celebrating excellence and fostering inspiration for future generations," said Jeanniey Walden, CEO, Founder, at Liftoff Enterprises.
Nominees will undergo a rigorous evaluation process, conducted by a panel of esteemed judges with extensive experience and knowledge in their respective fields. The winners will be selected based on their impact, innovation, leadership, and commitment to driving positive change in their communities and industries.
The television air date for the three selected winners will be announced December 15th, 2023. The podcast air dates for 10 selected winners will be released on December 15th, 2023.. For more information about the "2023 Global Achievers Excellence Awards" and to submit nominations, please visit https://bit.ly/liftoffawards. The deadline for nominations is November 1, 2023.
