Alchemy Worx Welcomes Rick Waters as Creative Director, Bringing Fresh Perspectives to Email Marketing
Alchemy Worx Welcomes Rick Waters as Creative Director, Bringing Fresh Perspectives to Email Marketing: Adds to Powerhouse Team of Executives
Rick's passion for storytelling, combined with his expertise in email marketing, will bring a fresh perspective to our agency and help us deliver even more exceptional results for our clients.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemy Worx, a leading global email marketing agency, is excited to announce the appointment of Rick Waters as its new Creative Director. With an impressive track record of delivering innovative and engaging campaigns, Waters joins the company to lead its creative endeavors and drive forward its mission to revolutionize email marketing.
— Gretchen Scheiman, COO of Alchemy Worx
As Creative Director, Waters will be responsible for overseeing the creative direction of Alchemy Worx's email marketing campaigns, ensuring that each client's message is brought to life with impact and effectiveness. With his deep understanding of consumer behavior and his ability to combine creativity with data-driven insights, Waters is poised to elevate Alchemy Worx's offerings to new heights.
"We are thrilled to have Rick Waters join our team as the Creative Director," said Gretchen Scheiman, COO of Alchemy Worx. "His passion for storytelling, combined with his expertise in email marketing, will bring a fresh perspective to our agency and help us deliver even more exceptional results for our clients."
Waters brings over 10 years of experience in the digital marketing industry, having worked with renowned brands across various sectors. His work has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and achieved remarkable engagement and conversion rates. With a keen eye for design and an innate understanding of consumer psychology, Waters has been recognized for his ability to create visually stunning and impactful email campaigns that deliver measurable results.
"I am honored to join Alchemy Worx as the Creative Director," said Rick Waters. "Email marketing presents a unique opportunity to connect with consumers on a personal level, and I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at Alchemy Worx to create email experiences that truly resonate with audiences. Together, we will push the boundaries of what is possible in this dynamic industry."
With the addition of Rick Waters as Creative Director, Alchemy Worx aims to strengthen its position as a global leader in email marketing and provide its clients with cutting-edge campaigns that captivate audiences and drive business growth.
About Alchemy Worx:
Alchemy Worx are experts in engagement. They deliver efficient data-driven CRM solutions for both email and sms. Alchemy Worx actively analyzes and executes impactful plans designed to drive engagement, boost customer lifetime value, and significantly increase revenue. Alchemy Worx is headquartered in New York and actively serves over 100 B2C and B2B clients including CDW, Full Beauty Brands, and Ideal Living and partners with all leading CRM platforms including Listrak, Salesforce, Klaviyo and Attentive.
Gretchen Scheiman
Alchemy Worx
+1 551-655-6459
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn