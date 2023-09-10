Derby Barracks Request For Information/Vandalism/ Old Stone House Rd Brownington
VSP News Release Request For Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5004379
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: Between 9/9/23 @ 1700 hours and 9/10/23 @ 0945 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hinman Settler Road, Brownington
VIOLATION: Vandalism/Hate Motivated Crimes
VICTIM: Orleans County Historic Society
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/10/23, at approximately 0945 hours, the State Police was notified of a vandalism that had taken place at the Old Stone House Observation Tower in the town of Brownington. Swastikas and antisemitic remarks were painted on the tower with orange spray paint. This offense is believed to have occurred between 1700 hours on 9/9/23 and 0945 hours on 9/10/23. Members of the public having information which may assist in this investigation are encouraged to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881, or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.