Derby Barracks Request For Information/Vandalism/ Old Stone House Rd Brownington

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5004379

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Between 9/9/23 @ 1700 hours and 9/10/23 @ 0945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hinman Settler Road, Brownington

VIOLATION: Vandalism/Hate Motivated Crimes

VICTIM: Orleans County Historic Society

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/10/23, at approximately 0945 hours, the State Police was notified of a vandalism that had taken place at the Old Stone House Observation Tower in the town of Brownington. Swastikas and antisemitic remarks were painted on the tower with orange spray paint. This offense is believed to have occurred between 1700 hours on 9/9/23 and 0945 hours on 9/10/23. Members of the public having information which may assist in this investigation are encouraged to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881, or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.