Submit Release
News Search

There were 141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,531 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks Request For Information/Vandalism/ Old Stone House Rd Brownington

 

VSP News Release Request For Information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5004379

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                        

STATION:   Derby                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: Between 9/9/23 @ 1700 hours and 9/10/23 @ 0945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hinman Settler Road, Brownington

VIOLATION: Vandalism/Hate Motivated Crimes

 

VICTIM: Orleans County Historic Society

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/10/23, at approximately 0945 hours, the State Police was notified of a vandalism that had taken place at the Old Stone House Observation Tower in the town of Brownington. Swastikas and antisemitic remarks were painted on the tower with orange spray paint.  This offense is believed to have occurred between 1700 hours on 9/9/23 and 0945 hours on 9/10/23. Members of the public having information which may assist in this investigation are encouraged to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881, or online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks Request For Information/Vandalism/ Old Stone House Rd Brownington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more