Michelman Launches DigiPrime® Vision at Labelexpo 2023: New In-Line Primers Designed for HP Indigo Digital Press Owners

DigiPrime® Vision 9000 is the first in a new series of water-based digital print primers for use in the in-line priming units of HP Indigo Digital Presses.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman announces the launch of DigiPrime® Vision 9000, the first in a groundbreaking new series of water-based digital print primers specifically formulated for use in the in-line priming units of HP Indigo Digital Presses.

Designed with direct input from press owners and operators, and building upon nearly 20 years of collaborative innovation and deep partnership with HP Indigo, DigiPrime® Vision 9000 provides unprecedented performance, ease of use, and compatibility, so that press owners can unleash the full potential of digital printing.

Extensive trials were conducted on HP Indigo 6K and 8K Digital Presses—involving concurrent testing by more than 20 press owners over the course of several months—to confirm that DigiPrime® Vision 9000 is ready for the market. Initially offered for HP Indigo 6K and 8K Digital Presses, DigiPrime® Vision is also in the final development stages for the HP Indigo V12 Digital Press.

DigiPrime® Vision 9000 was engineered to enable the paradigm-shifting speed and efficiency of the HP Indigo V12 Digital Press, allowing label producers to migrate longer runs from flexo to digital. And, thanks to DigiPrime® Vision's reliable performance, compatibility, and ease of use, press owners will be able to transfer jobs between the HP Indigo 6K, 8K, and V12 Digital Presses knowing they can achieve the same high quality results consistently across different hardware.

DigiPrime® Vision 9000 simplifies press room management, delivering superior runnability and consistent performance, and enabling quick and easy flex capacity to match projects to the best press. Its wide operating window reduces setup time and configuration changes, and Michelman’s global distribution network and 48-hour delivery capability help ensure presses keep running.

Press owners looking to expand into new applications will also appreciate its broad substrate compatibility—the widest range of any digital print primer—which delivers the best possible print quality, even on substrates where ink adhesion can be particularly difficult, such as vinyl, heavily textured papers, and niche materials like velvet, wood veneer, and twill.

DigiPrime® Vision helps press owners achieve greater sustainability. Thanks in part to its broad substrate compatibility, press owners have access to more recyclable and renewably sourced substrates than ever before. DigiPrime® Vision can also be used in conjunction with Michelman’s broad portfolio of water-based functional and barrier coatings to create packaging structures with improved end-of-life options. These coatings impart critical functionality such as water, oil, and grease resistance; oxygen and moisture vapor transmission control; and heat seal directly to paper and film substrates. This makes it possible to design packaging that is compatible with existing recycling streams, compostable, and/or lighter in weight, and can help brands transition packaging from film to paper while continuing to meet or exceed performance, regulatory, and food contact requirements.

Michelman has worked hand-in-hand with HP Indigo’s R&D, hardware, materials, and support teams for nearly two decades. New solutions like DigiPrime® Vision are developed in a truly collaborative fashion to optimize performance across applications, and are finely tuned to work with HP Indigo hardware, ElectroInk, and approved consumables.

Michelman is exhibiting in Hall 5, stand 5D20 at Labelexpo Europe. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth to learn more about DigiPrime® Vision, along with Michelman’s full portfolio of primers and overprint varnishes for digital printing, as well as solutions for more sustainable packaging structures.

Labelexpo Europe 2023 is being held September 11-14, 2023, at the Brussels Exhibition Centre in Brussels, Belgium.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.