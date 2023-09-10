St. Johnsbury Barracks / Resisting Arrest, VCOR x 7
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4006551
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/10/2023 at approximately 1105 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 302, Wells River, Vermont
VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Violation of Conditions of Release x 7
ACCUSED: David Gilmore
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/10/2023 at approximately 1105 hours the Vermont State were on patrol and observed a male that had a 24 hour court ordered curfew to be at a verifiable address on RT 302, in Wells River, near P and H Truck Stop. Upon making contact the male identified as David Gilmore (45), Gilmore ran from Troopers and was apprehended shortly after. Gilmore was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Gilmore was transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $2,600 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,600
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585