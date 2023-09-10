St. Johnsbury Barracks / Resisting Arrest, VCOR x 7

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4006551

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/10/2023 at approximately 1105 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 302, Wells River, Vermont

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Violation of Conditions of Release x 7

ACCUSED: David Gilmore

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/10/2023 at approximately 1105 hours the Vermont State were on patrol and observed a male that had a 24 hour court ordered curfew to be at a verifiable address on RT 302, in Wells River, near P and H Truck Stop. Upon making contact the male identified as David Gilmore (45), Gilmore ran from Troopers and was apprehended shortly after. Gilmore was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Gilmore was transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $2,600 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/11/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,600

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585