Dino Day's Train Ride Sept. 16 & 17
Steve DiBernard and Milissa Swingle.
Take a ride back to the Jurassic Period and discover the magic of Dinosaurs! Take the train to The Susquehanna Mining Company. There will be an afternoon of activities to enjoy. The Dinosaur Show, Scot Wagstaff ventriloquist, The grand master Band Wagon, meet and Greet with Davy the Dinosaur and of course The Velociraptor show with Blue the velociraptor! Pan for real fossils at the Mine and marvel at the history of the Susquehanna Mining Company. Explore THREE corn Mazes. One maze is a Dinosaur Exploration Maze. Find 4 different Dinosaurs in the Maze
The Dinosaur Show
A scientific exploration highlighting the world of dinosaurs, fossils and rocks/minerals by real field paleontologists. Each summer, the team explores the Badlands of North and South Dakota excavating dinosaurs. This fun-filled wow-factor show will cover the formation of fossils and herbivores vs. carnivores. We will discuss work as field paleontologists and a background in geology in a relatable way with entertainment, humor, magic and real fossils. The presentation will feature: - "Mr. Nixon", a real eight foot Triceratops skull discovered by our team in 1996 and is 67 million years old - A real Albertosaurus skull will highlight the features of a carnivore. - Original music - songs - show & tell with rare fossils - a touch of magic which includes a special "egg magic trick" which segues to - presentation of a real dinosaur egg fossil - "Dinosaur Game Show" will round out the show.
Fossils at the Susquehanna Mining Company
Each Guest takes the mine tour and learns about the unique history of the Susquehanna Mine. After witnessing the exploding mine shaft and history tour the guests learn how to pan for fossils! Each guest receives a bag of fossil bearing ore. There are over 20 different fossils along with a beautiful identifying card.
The Corn Maze
Play the game where getting lost is half the fun. There are two mazes ( different designs each year) with two different games to play. Play the numbers game where you search for the check points, 6 in each maze. Once you find the check point, you punch out the corresponding kernel of corn on your maze map. Get 1 to 6 in the small maze and or 7 to 12 in the large maze and you win!
The Dinosaur Exploration Maze
Venture into the Dinosaur Exploration Maze, a simple maze with Huge Dinosaurs to capture your imagination and inform you about different dinosaurs!
Other Fun Activities
Have fun with spin art, laugh at Dino temporary tattoos, enjoy dino stamp art, and coloring and take a picture with our very own Davey the Dinosaur!
Food
On site we will have some great Carnival food for your enjoyment by Dales concessions!
