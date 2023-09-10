$9.71 MILLION LOTTO AMERICA JACKPOT WINNER IN MADISON

Back

MADISON– Yippee! A lucky Lotto America player in Madison won the game’s whopping jackpot of $9.71 million last night, Sept. 9, 2023.

The winning ticket was sold at Walmart Supercenter, 2232 Gallatin Pike in Madison. The cash value of the prize is estimated at $4.69 million.

Launched in 2017, Lotto America is available in 13 U.S. lottery jurisdictions. Tickets are just $1 per play with an All Star Bonus add-on feature for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

