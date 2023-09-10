Submit Release
Hòa Phát Group sees surge in construction steel export

HÀ NỘI The leading steel manufacturer Hòa Phát Group sold nearly 558,000 tonnes of steel in August, of which the volume of construction steel hit 306,000 tonnes, up 18 per cent month-on-month and the highest since the beginning of this year.

Notably, the group exported 98,000 tonnes of construction steel in the month, a 3.5-fold increase against that in July and the highest in one year.

In August, Hoa Phat produced 686,000 tonnes of raw steel, up 8 per cent month-on-month, pushing the total volume in the first eight months to 4.18 million tonnes, down 25 per cent year-on-year.

In the period, over 4 million tonnes of its products were sold, representing a year-on-year decrease of 22 per cent. VNS

 

